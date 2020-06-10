Eric Greitens
(Associated Press)

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has filed to again run for statewide office, but not until 2024.

In new documents filed with the Missouri Ethics Commission, the “Greitens for Missouri” campaign is running for an undetermined statewide race in the Republican primary set for August 6, 2024.

Jack Neyens, a financial consultant from St. Louis and former VP of Greitens’ non-profit The Mission Continues, is listed and the campaign’s treasurer. A campaign finance report from April shows that that the campaign currently has more than $430,000 cash on hand.

Greitens resigned his office in 2018 in the middle of scandals over an affair and campaign finance violations.

Greitens has been coming back into the spotlight lately. Earlier this year he claimed victory and said an MEC report “exonerated” him of any wrongdoing. The report report did lead to a fine for Greitens campaign, but the the candidate himself was personally cleared of wrongdoing.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Greitens stopped by multiple “first responder” agencies around the state to deliver N95 masks to staff. However, 150 of those masks, which were delivered to agencies in Columbia, were faulty.

There had been some speculation that Greitens would challenge current Missouri Governor Mike Parson in the August 4 Republican primary this campaign season, but the deadline to register for that election has since passed.

