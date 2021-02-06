Jill Biden Records PSA for Puppy Bowl With First Dogs Champ and Major: Watch!
YouTube

(KCTV) -- The nation's first dogs will make an appearance at the "Puppy Bowl" on Sunday.

Major and Champ will be alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, in a public service announcement that will air during the event. Dr. Biden will use the family's German Shepherds in a message about wearing face masks.

Among other things, the event promotes adopting shelter pets. Which is fitting because Major is believed to be the first former shelter dog to live in the White House.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.