(KCTV) -- The nation's first dogs will make an appearance at the "Puppy Bowl" on Sunday.
Major and Champ will be alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, in a public service announcement that will air during the event. Dr. Biden will use the family's German Shepherds in a message about wearing face masks.
Among other things, the event promotes adopting shelter pets. Which is fitting because Major is believed to be the first former shelter dog to live in the White House.
