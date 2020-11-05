FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Political experts believe the 2020 presidential election could have lasting effects on future runs at the White House.
This year had the highest voter turnout since 1900, with record-breaking early voting numbers.
The influx of voters may have thrown off predictions from national pollsters, causing incorrect guesses for how key states like Ohio, North Carolina and Florida would vote.
A Park University political science assistant professor, Dr. Matthew Harris, said polls can never be perfect because there are always outliers.
“One of those things in 2016 is they weren’t weighting by education. So, you had a bunch of white people, but you weren’t weighting by education, but there was a schism in education. Non-educated white voters went to Trump. So, if you weren’t weighting for that and considering that, you were going to underestimate his margin,” Harris said.
Harris said some groups of people rarely respond to national polls which skews the data. He said pollsters constantly look at what went wrong in the previous predictions and reevaluate how they collect data for the next election.
“Part of the reason the polls were off in 2016 was those polls were a snapshot of a moment before Hillary Clinton cratered, and some of the polls captured that right at the very end,” he said. “I tend to think polls are pretty useful, but they’re just snapshots.”
Harris said voters should not solely rely on the likelihood of a candidate to win and should continue to vote no matter the odds given to a candidate.
Experts suggest a large percentage of the people who chose to mail in their ballot did so because of the pandemic. Harris believes there is a chance the popularity of mail-in voting could continue.
“I think we might find if people enjoy the convenience of mail-in voting, they might find they come to like it better and they will make that the new normal,” he said.
Harris suggests states with laws limiting when election authorities may start counting mail-in and absentee votes could change those statutes after the delay in the 2020 election.
