(KCTV) -- Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has announced that he is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
On his verified Twitter account, he said:
"As a Navy SEAL, I fought for this country to ensure our freedoms are protected. Now, the Left wants to take those freedoms away from you.
That’s why I’m running for the US Senate in Missouri. We must fight to take America back from the lunacy of the left."
He made the announcement a bit earlier in the day on Fox News.
His campaign website appears to already be live.
If he were to win, he would fill the seat being vacated by Roy Blunt.
