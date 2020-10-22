FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Senate race is getting a lot of national attention. You could call it the physician face-off. Dr. Barbara Bollier, a Democrat is battling Dr. Roger Marshall, the Republican candidate.
Kansas is traditionally a red state, but Democrats made some gains in 2018—electing Laura Kelly to governor, and Sharice Davids to the Kansas 3rd Congressional District. Now, with Republican Senator Pat Roberts retiring, a record amount of money is pouring into the race.
“They are saying why not try to pick up an open senate seat that hasn’t gone blue since 1932,” said Pete Mundo, political analyst.
George McGill is the last Democrat to serve in the US Senate. He won back in 1932.
He served just one term, losing his re-election bid.
Experts are speculating on this seat this year because Bollier used to be a Republican. She recently switched political parties.
“She’s not running as a liberal,” said Mundo. “She’s trying to run as an Independent with a “D” next to her name. We will see if Republican voters vote Trump and then split that ticket.”
KCTV5 followed the money with the help of Advertising Analytics—a company that tracks political spending. Right now:
• $55.9 million has been spent in the race
• $32.4 million for Republicans
• $23.5 million for Democrats
The top spenders:
• The Republican-backed Senate Leadership Fund has spent $13.3 million.
• Barbara Bollier has spent close to $11 million
• The Republican-backed PAC Sunflower State is third
Marshall’s campaign comes in 8th in spending, with $3 million.
