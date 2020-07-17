FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2019, file photo, state Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills, speaks during a meeting of Democratic senators at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Bollier, a Kansas legislator who defected from the Republican Party last year, is running for the U.S. Senate next year as a Democrat. Bollier raised $2.35 million during the first three months of 2020 given that the potential GOP frontrunner to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Roberts is prominent conservative Kris Kobach. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)