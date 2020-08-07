LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) — An election recount is complete, and Clay County has just reversed the unofficial results for one of the races.

The new results from the Clay County Election Board were printed at midnight, after staff recounted all of the 44,000 ballots cast for the race.

The unofficial results now show the democratic candidate selected for Western Commissioner is Jon Carpenter, not County Accessor Cathy Rinehart as originally thought.

The election board noticed inconsistencies with the results Wednesday, which they blamed on a programming error that caused some precincts to show zero votes for certain candidates, even those running unopposed.

Democratic election director Tiffany Francis said the recount showed a significant change.

“It turned it completely around,” Francis said. “Now he has a 10 percent lead, where before she was showing a 50 or 60 percent lead. So it was quite a turnaround.”

The official results should be posted Friday by 4. If Carpenter is still the Democratic choice, he’ll face off against Lydia McEvoy in November.