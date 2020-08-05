CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Officials in Clay County are conducting a vote recount after a voting machine error Tuesday.
According to the Clay County website, in the verification process, “discrepancies were discovered in the 08/04/2020 Primary Unofficial Election Results. It was later discovered there was a programming error on the tabulators that affected some races,” the site said.
The recount will be conducted by the election board and the Adkins Printing vendor for the county at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
“All election results are unofficial until we have completed the verification process,” the site continued.
The cause of the error is still under investigation at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.