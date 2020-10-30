KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Voters will be able to cast their ballot in the Home of the Chiefs this year.
In a partnership with the Kansas City Election Board and the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Arrowhead Stadium will be set up as a polling location for Tuesday, November 3rd.
Voting at the Truman Sports Complex is open to Kansas City, Missouri residents who live in Jackson County. People with Kansas City addresses who live in Clay and Platte counties are not eligible to vote at Arrowhead. Residents of Jackson County who live outside the KCMO limits are also not able to vote at the stadium.
Chiefs President Mark Donovan said he is proud to support the players’ passion for better voter education.
“One of the ideas that came out of our many discussions around voter education was to use Arrowhead as a polling location. This has been an incredible learning experience for our organization and we are excited to partner with the Kansas City Election Board and 15 and the Mahomies Foundation to turn Arrowhead Stadium into a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3. We look forward to welcoming voters to Arrowhead Stadium to engage in this important civic duty.” - Mark Donovan, Chiefs President
Voting will take place on the Founder’s Club level.
Parking will be available in Lot M, in between Arrowhead and Kauffman Stadium.
The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority is offering free rides to the polls on Election Day. KCATA will run an express route to Arrowhead from 12th and Charlotte.
Proper face coverings are mandatory for voters and staff, inside and outside the stadium while in line to vote. Social distancing markers will be placed along the floor to remind voters to stay six feet apart. Poll workers will focus on enhanced cleaning and sanitizing of shared surfaces.
There is not an opportunity to drop off mail-in ballots at Arrowhead Stadium.
