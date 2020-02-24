Bloomberg spends $7.8 million across Missouri

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg has an unlimited war chest for his campaign.
He’s spent a record $400 million across the nation.
The Bloomberg campaign has spent $7.8 million on radio and television ads in Missouri dominating political coverage, according to Advertising Analytics.
“If you could run a perfect campaign, people are saying Mike Bloomberg is doing it. He has unlimited money to spend,” KCTV5 political analyst Pete Mundo said. “Money is no object. This is not for jollies. He’s all in.”
The next closest candidate, Pete Buttigieg, has spent a little more than $34,000.
Mundo says Bloomberg has the ability to invest in all states, unlike his political rivals who are clearly focused on Super Tuesday and must focus on those states.
Bloomberg may also see key issues he can win on in Missouri.
KCTV5 News took a close look at the specific ads Bloomberg is running in Missouri. He has several which focus on gun control.
“That’s a big issue for people in Missouri. We have two cities in the top 5 for homicide rate,” Mundo said.
Bloomberg will join his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday in South Carolina, and you can only watch it on KCTV5 at 7 p.m.
Then, stick around for KCTV5 News at 10 p.m. KCTV5 political analysts Sly James and Pete Mundo will join us with their reactions.
Plus, we will reveal the results of our exclusive KCTV5 Missouri primary poll. Who's leading in Missouri? And what do voters care about most? All will be answered.
