President-elect Joe Biden seeks to unite nation with victory speech

US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris react as confetti falls, with Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, after delivering remarks in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- President-elect Joe Biden is forging ahead with the presidential transition.

The Biden-Harris transition team is considering pursuing legal action if the head of the federal agency overseeing the mechanics of a transfer of power doesn't move in the coming days, freeing up funding and access to agencies.

It could be the bumpiest transition of power in almost 100 years. 

After losing the 1932 election, Herbert Hoover tried to pressure FDR into abandoning his plans for a new deal.

Several private meetings didn't go well. On Inauguration Day, Hoover and FDR rode together to the capitol but the two didn't speak to each other. 

