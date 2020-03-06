KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –
A planned event for Monday afternoon at the Midland Theater was canceled by the Sanders campaign Friday afternoon.
There will now be an event Monday at 11 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders top competition to win the Democratic nomination for president, is still scheduled to hold an event at the World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday.
Missourians go to the polls Tuesday for the presidential primary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.