Election 2020 Bernie Sanders

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks during a primary night election rally in Essex Junction, Vt., Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

 Matt Rourke

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –

A planned event for Monday afternoon at the Midland Theater was canceled by the Sanders campaign Friday afternoon.

There will now be an event Monday at 11 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre in St. Louis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sanders top competition to win the Democratic nomination for president, is still scheduled to hold an event at the World War I Museum and Memorial on Saturday.

Missourians go to the polls Tuesday for the presidential primary.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.