TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Democratic Party on Thursday announced the ballot order for the party's upcoming primary on May 2.
A random lottery process determined the ballot.
The candidates will be listed as followed:
1. Michael Bloomberg
2. Pete Buttigieg
3. Joe Biden
4. Amy Klobuchar
5. Elizabeth Warren
6. Tulsi Gabbard
7. Bernie Sanders
8. Tom Steyer
The upcoming primary will also feature ranked-choice voting, a first for Kansas primaries.
