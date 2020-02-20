TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas Democratic Party on Thursday announced the ballot order for the party's upcoming primary on May 2.

A random lottery process determined the ballot.

The candidates will be listed as followed:

1. Michael Bloomberg

2. Pete Buttigieg

3. Joe Biden

4. Amy Klobuchar

5. Elizabeth Warren

6. Tulsi Gabbard

7. Bernie Sanders

8. Tom Steyer

The upcoming primary will also feature ranked-choice voting, a first for Kansas primaries.