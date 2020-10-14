OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Johnson County is sending out more than 150,000 mail-in ballots in Kansas on Wednesday.
The Johnson County Election Office is also putting in more ballot drop boxes to make the voting process smoother and safer.
The boxes are permanent fixtures at the Johnson County Election Office, but they’re in the process of setting them up around the county.
The Blue Valley Library, Central Resource Library, De Soto Library, Gardner Library, Shawnee Library and Spring Hill Library will all have ballot drop boxes. The Northeast Offices in Mission will put one up as well.
If voters still want to send the mail-in ballot through the mail, they now have the option to track it.
The official election website will let you know when your ballot is received, and when it is counted.
The election commissioner says it doesn’t matter if people drop the ballot off or mail it back, there is one thing that has to be consistent.
“The most important thing when they receive their mail ballot is to vote it as soon as they can and sign the back of the ballot envelope. We must have the voter’s signature on the back of the envelope in order to count the ballot," said Connie Schmidt, Johnson County Election Office commissioner.
Schmidt encourages people to take advantage of early voting options to avoid lines on Election Day.
The county has added three advanced voting locations this year. The Oak Park Mall, Overland Park Convention Center and Indian Creek Library are new locations for voters. The following locations will open for advance voting as normal;
- Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park
- Hilltop Conference Center, 7700 West 143rd Street, Overland Park
- Johnson County Election Office, 2101 East Kansas City Road, Olathe
- Johnson County Northeast Offices, 6000 Lamar Avenue, Mission
- Johnson County Sunset Office Building, 11811 South Sunset Drive, Olathe
- New Century Fieldhouse, 551 New Century Pkwy, Gardner
- Okun Fieldhouse, 20200 Johnson Drive, Shawnee
All locations open Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.
