KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Voters have decided to not remove the statues of Andrew Jackson from the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City and from the historic Truman Courthouse in Independence.
It passed 59% 'NO' votes to to 41% "YES' votes.
Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. has issued the following statement in response to the defeat of Question 2:
“I am proud to have stood up and stood on behalf of a movement demanding fairness, justice and equality in Jackson County. I remain committed in my belief that the statues of a man who owned slaves, caused thousands of Native Americans to die and never stepped foot in our County should be removed from our public facilities. The statues are not an appropriate representation of who we are and who we strive to be as a community – a community that is welcoming, diverse and open-minded. I have a tremendous amount of respect for our democratic process, and while I may not always agree with the outcome, I believe there is something we can learn from every election. I look forward to engaging in more opportunities to eliminate racism and discrimination in Jackson County as we continue the fight for equal rights and justice for those we serve.”
Jackson, for whom Jackson County is named, was both a slave owner and oversaw the forceful removal of Native Americans from their homes.
