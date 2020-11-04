JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri voters have passed a new redistricting measure that will override redistricting changes they adopted just two years ago.
The 2018 “Clean Missouri” initiative required state House and Senate districts to be drawn to achieve “partisan fairness” and made Missouri the first state to adopt a specific formula known as the “efficiency gap” to measure fairness.
The Republican-led Legislature put an alternative proposal on the ballot to drop partisan fairness and competitiveness to the bottom of the priority list for redistricting.
It also abolishes the newly created position of a nonpartisan demographer to draft districts and instead makes a pair of bipartisan commissions responsible for that task, as they had been in the past.
