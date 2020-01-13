KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Police found a woman killed at a home where they were called to check on someone.
Just after 3 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 300 block of West 98th Street on a welfare check. When entry was made into the home, a woman was found dead inside.
A man was also found inside the residence and was unresponsive at that time. He was taken to an area hospital and expected to survive.
Homicide detectives canvassed the area for any information that could help them determine what led up to the woman's death.
A news release from police said detectives were canvassing the area for witnesses, but no arrests had been reported and no suspects had been identified.
Police are asking that anyone with information contact the homicide unit or CrimeStoppers. Information leading to an arrest could land the tipster a reward of up to $25,000.
