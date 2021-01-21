Police want to identify patio furniture thieves

The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help from the public to identify the two individuals seen in the image below.

 KFSM via FSPD

Click here for updates on this story

    FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help from the public to identify the two individuals seen in the image.

They were captured on home surveillance footage stealing patio furniture from a house in the Meadow Lane￼ area.

If you have any information that can help with making an identification, please contact FSPD at (479) 709-5100. ￼

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.