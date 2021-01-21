Police want to identify patio furniture thieves

Click here for updates on this story
FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) -- The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for help from the public to identify the two individuals seen in the image.
They were captured on home surveillance footage stealing patio furniture from a house in the Meadow Lane￼ area.
If you have any information that can help with making an identification, please contact FSPD at (479) 709-5100. ￼
