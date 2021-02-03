Click here for updates on this story
WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) -- Police in Waterbury arrested a man in connection to a cold case murder.
Willie Robinson, 52 of Waterbury, was arrested Friday, accused of murdering 16-year-old Jessica Keyworth back on June 1, 2004.
On that day, police found Keyworth deceased in the stairwell of a multi-unit residential building.
The office of the medical examiner determined that she had died from, what was described as, asphyxia by neck compression.
Her death was ruled a homicide.
After years of investigating, police identified Robinson as the person responsible for Keyworth's death and were granted a warrant for his arrest.
Robinson was arrested this past Friday and charged with one count of murder.
He is being held on $2 million bond.
