Click here for updates on this story
DEER PARK, New York (WCBS) -- A teenager was critically hurt in a July 4th fireworks incident on Long Island.
Police said teens were lighting fireworks on Arcadia Drive in Deer Park when a mortar-type firework struck a 13-year-old boy in the face.
He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
CBS2 spoke with neighbors who said fireworks have been a problem in the area for a while.
“I was always afraid that something bad would happen. These were fireworks that were not meant for a residential neighborhood,” Victoria Manfredi said. “It’s very frustrating…. It only gets worse every year.”
“It was unbelievable how much fireworks went up. It was like a war zone,” said Harold Meinster.
Suffolk County police are investigating.
They’re hoping people come forward with more information, including how the teens obtained the fireworks.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.