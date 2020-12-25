Click here for updates on this story
TUALATIN, OR (KPTV ) -- Tualatin police are asking for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect.
On Wednesday, at around 11:25 a.m., police said a man entered the Local Coin Company, located at 19354 Southwest Boones Ferry Road, and robbed the store a gunpoint.
Police said the suspect pointed what was described to be a long-barreled, possibly semi-automatic, silver handgun at the victim. He then demanded the victim remove a tray of coins from the glass display case.
The suspect then took five coins valued at $7,000 and fled the scene in a black early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The pickup has bed cap that has a curved end and is missing the rear window.
