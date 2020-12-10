Click here for updates on this story
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The Olathe Police Department is shopping for Christmas gifts for ten Olathe children.
The shopping event will happen at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Walmart off K-7 Highway.
The children were nominated by community partners including the Olathe School District.
Several Olathe police officers will be shopping with lists submitted by the children.
The gifts will be wrapped at the Olathe Police Department following and presented to the Olathe School District on a later date.
