HONOLULU (KITV) -- Honolulu police are searching for a woman convicted of stealing a taxi in 2011.
36-year-old Adlida Correia is wanted on a $20,000 bench warrant for failing to comply with the terms and conditions of Mental Health Court.
Police say she hailed a cab in Waikiki in December 2011 and drove off with the vehicle when the driver stopped for gas.
She was later found and arrested in Kunia and charged with second-degree theft.
Correia has five prior convictions.
