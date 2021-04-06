Police say they're responding to a shooting in Frederick, Maryland

Maryland police are "on scene responding to an active shooter" in the city of Frederick on Tuesday morning, according to a tweet from city police.
"Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down," the tweet reads.
The shooting was in the northeast of the city, about a 4-mile drive east of the US Army's Fort Detrick, according to police.
Frederick is about a 50-mile drive northwest of Washington, DC.
This developing story will be updated.
