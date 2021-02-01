KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) ---
After a standoff of just over six hours, officers say they found a rape suspect dead in an apartment building.
Officers say they found the person shortly after 1:20 a.m.
Just after 7:15pm on Sunday night, officers were called to the 4100 block of Warwick Boulevard on a report of a rape.
When they got there, officers found the victim, an adult woman, who left to a neighbor’s apartment asking for help.
A death investigation is underway for the suspect.
A relative of the suspect was also located inside the apartment unharmed.
The victim told officers she had been raped and was taken to the hospital.
