OLATHE, Kansas (KCTV) -- Police were able to stop and save a person who was driving their vehicle on train tracks heading toward a train early Friday morning.
The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Northgate and North Woodland Street. The area is a few blocks south of 119th Street.
The train was able to stop before striking the vehicle. Extra police officers were called to the scene to help out with the incident, and take the person into custody.
The driver was not seriously injured.
