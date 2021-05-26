Police in San Jose, California, are responding to a shooting downtown near Younger Avenue and San Pedro Street, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.
"This is still an active scene and we ask that everyone stay out of the area while we conduct our investigation," said the tweet. The Santa Clara County Sheriff's department is also on scene with no further details.
