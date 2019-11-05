PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS - Officers are investigating after one person has died of electrocution Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to 79th and State Line just before 1:30.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details were not immediately available as to how this happened or the identity of the person.
The electric company is on the scene inspecting the power lines.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
