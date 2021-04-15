Click here for updates on this story
BEAVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) -- A pedestrian died early Thursday morning after being struck by a Washington County Sheriff's Office deputy near the Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton.
Prior to 2 a.m., Beaverton police officers were called out to a crash at the intersection of Southwest Murray Boulevard and Southwest Bowerman Drive.
According to police, officers learned an on-duty deputy was traveling southbound on SW Murray in their patrol vehicle when they struck a man near the intersection of SW Bowerman.
The deputy, along with responding officers and paramedics, attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not yet been released.
The Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.
Police said initial investigative findings indicate that speed was not a factor and the deputy was proceeding through the intersection with a green light.
The deputy, who has not been identified, was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
