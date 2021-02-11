Click here for updates on this story
Mobile, Alabama (WALA) -- Police say an armed suicidal patient at Providence Hospital stole an ambulance this morning and led officers on a low-speed chase before taking his own life with a gunshot.
Airport Boulevard is blocked off going west at Pace Nursery Road following the incident.
Sheriff’s deputies are working with Mobile police.
Authorities say law enforcement officers did not fire any shots during the incident. Spike strips were deployed to stop the ambulance, which at one point was on fire.
Police say officers heard a gunshot and that emergency responders were unsuccessful in reviving the patient.
