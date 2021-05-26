Click here for updates on this story
HENDERSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Deputies in Henderson County are searching for a 250-pound quartz crystal cluster that was stolen from a local gem mine.
Authorities say the cluster was stolen from the Elijah Mountain Gem Mine on Brevard Road just outside Laurel Park sometime between May 21 and May 22.
Large pieces of quartz crystal can sell for thousands of dollars.
The Elijah Mountain Gem Mine says they had plans to put the cluster on display at their new peacock habitat at Elijah Mountain.
