GARDNER, KS (KCTV) – Police in Gardner desperately need your help identifying a non-verbal adult woman that was found while she was seeking shelter.
A picture was released of the woman. She can be seen wearing a “santa” hat with a blanket wrapped around her shoulders.
According to Gardner police, officers found the woman on December 30, they believe the woman was seeking shelter from the weather in the area of 191st Street and Gardner Road when she was located.
The unidentified woman is non-verbal and could no communicate via sign language or in writing when those that found her attempted to first get her help.
Officer say the woman is being cared for, but they’d like to identify her, or a family member who may be missing he, so she can be reunited with loved ones.
Even with the use of fingerprinting, officers still have not been able to identify her.
The woman has some identifying features:
• She’s 5-foot-1-inch talk, 120 pounds
• Lower right lip is pierced
• An angel tattoo located on her left neck
• “Neviah” tattooed on her left collarbone
• A butterfly tattoo on her check
• A half-moon tattoo on her right neck
• “Lovely” tattooed on her right forearm with other flower tattoos
If you have information that can help police solve this case, your asked to call 911, or the Gardner Police Department at (913) 856-7312.
