TWINING, Michigan (WNEM) -- A Twining man has been charged with attempted murder and several other charges after Michigan State Police say he set up a booby trap to harm troopers.
Police were contacted on Jan. 19 to investigate a fraud complaint in Ogemaw County.
The victim, a woman from Merritt, told police her credit card was used to purchase more than $1,500 worth of items from the Walmart in West Branch.
The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Roger Allan Broadstone, of Twining.
On Jan. 20, troopers went to Broadstone’s house to interview him. He refused to speak to troopers and told them they would need a search warrant, police said.
Troopers obtained a search warrant and made entry into Broadstone’s home.
Broadstone barricaded himself inside the house, resisted troopers, and set up a booby trap and other preparations to harm the troopers, police said.
He was arraigned on Feb. 1 for five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer non-firearm, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer firearm, four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, one count of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police causing injury, one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling, one count of weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.
Broadstone’s bond was set at $1.125 million.
