Kaitlyn Naples (WFSB) -- Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing electronics from Best Buy.
About a week ago, police said the suspect allegedly stole a MacBook Pro laptop, valued at $2,399, from the Waterford Best Buy.
A week later, police said he returned to the store stole an Apple iPad Pro, valued at about $800.
The man, police said, is in possession of a device that unlocks display models from store shelves, leading them to believe he may be doing this in other stores as well.
He’s been seen driving a green Dodge Charger, and went into Best Buy between the hours of noon and 3 p.m., both times.
