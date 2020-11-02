Police launch major operation in Vienna after shots fired

Police in Vienna have launched a major operation after shots were fired in the Austrian capital.
Several people have been injured in the city center amid exchanges of fire, police said on Twitter.
"All possible forces" are responding to the incident, according to police, who are urging people to avoid the area and not to share photos or videos on social media.
This is a developing story, updates to follow
