Police light generic

(Source: Pixabay) 

KANSAS CITY, KS. (KCTV) -- Police in Kansas City, KS. are investigating a life-threatening shooting.

The shooting was reported by Kansas City, KS., Police Chief Terry Zeigler at around 8:10 a.m. on Friday.

The shooting happened at 33rd Street and Delavan.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.

Copyright 2018 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.