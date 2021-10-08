JACKCSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide in East Kansas City.
Police say they were initially responding to an unrelated call in the area of 27th and Quincy just before 2 PM.
While in the area they heard multiple gun shots and began heading in the direction of where it came from.
They were quickly flagged down by a person that alerted police of a person who was shot just down the block near 26th and Quincy.
When police arrived, they pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
At this time, they say the victim is an adult male and there is no suspect information, as for a motive they’re still trying to figure that out.
Police say if you have any information to please contact the tips hotline, your information can be worth $25,000 and provide this man’s family justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.