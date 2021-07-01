Click here for updates on this story
MISHAWAKA, Indiana (WBND-LD) -- Police are investigating a crash involving an officer and a bicyclist Wednesday night.
At 11:18 p.m. Wednesday night, the Mishawaka Police Department was called to the area of Capitol Avenue and Lincoln Way East for reports of an accident involving a bicyclist and a motor vehicle.
When officers arrived on scene, they discovered an off-duty St. Joseph County Police Officer was traveling southbound on Capitol at the Lincoln Way East intersection when he hit a bicyclist who was also traveling southbound on Capitol.
The bicyclist, a 43-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.