UPDATE - Authorities in Clay County say that a suspect in the incident at the Academy Sports store in Liberty and a shooting at an Independence car dealership was shot near a home north of Kearney.
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at Academy Sports in Liberty Commons.
Officers were called about 11 a.m. Thursday to 269 S. Stewart Rd. near Interstate 35 and Missouri Highway 152.
"At this time it is not an active shooter situation. Please avoid this area while officers continue to investigate," the City of Liberty posted on Facebook.
According to police, employees reported a suspect took a gun, possibly loaded it and left the scene.
No shots were fired, and officers cleared the store. No injuries were reported.
Police believe they know who the suspect is but are still looking for him.
The store hopes to reopen by 1 p.m.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
