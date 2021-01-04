INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Following a shooting Monday in the parking lot of Independence Center, the mall will be broadening an existing curfew and hiring extra security.
Monday's shooting is just the latest in several cases of violence at the mall.
Mall management made the announcement Monday night, saying the 3 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors (age 17 and younger) that had previously existed just on weekends will now be in effect 7 days a week. They added that the mall owner has approved the cost associated with hiring additional security.
At Monday’s regularly scheduled Independence City Council meeting, councilman Mike Huff asked Police Chief Brad Halsey about not just the shooting but the string of problems with teens showing up in the hundreds and having fights.
“They want to make this work,” Halsey said of the mall management and owner. “We are going to have a formal meeting with them very soon. I think the owner is coming into town in the next few weeks. The head of security will be here for his company.”
On December 31st, a 16-year-old was shot inside the mall. After Monday’s shooting, police provided alarming new information on the December shooting. They said the 16-year-old boy who was shot inside the Foot Locker store that night was himself armed and firing. The shooting happened at about 5 p.m.
Today loyal shoppers said they were worried about the future of the mall.
“I think that makes other people shy away when they hear this stuff that happens at Independence Center. That hurts the mall and the next thing you know it closes,” said shopper Roy Hutado.
The shootings came following multiple fights on weekends when hundreds of teens roamed the mall without parents. In November, the city created a 9 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors in the 39th Street corridor. After the last string of fights in late December, the mall created a weekend 3 p.m. curfew. Following Monday’s shooting, they expanded that to include every day of the week.
Halsey said at the city council meeting Monday night that it appears those teens have been using social media apps to converge on the mall, apps he said police cannot trace.
He said more than a dozen officers worked overtime shifts last weekend to staff all the doors and check IDs. He credits that for a weekend that went without incident.
Police say the shootings on December 31st and January 4th seemed unconnected with that. There were no large groups involved.
“We can do the best we can with what we’re given. I think that includes increasing officers here. More police presence. But a lot of that starts at home,” said Independence Police Officer John Syme.
The following is a statement issued by the mall management Monday night:
Recently, there has been a string of unfortunate incidents associated with Independence Center. Please know that we are teaming up with the city and the Police department to help curb these issues so Independence Center can remain a nice place to come with your family to shop and play. Ownership is aware and has given permission to hire more security and off-duty police officers. We take these issues very seriously and will spare no expense. We have implemented a new curfew regarding unsupervised teenagers on the weekends when we typically have the most issues. Effective tomorrow morning, this rule will be 7 days a week. No unsupervised minors 17 or younger will be allowed in the mall without a parent or legal guardian after 3 PM. We are hoping with these new measures, we can go back to “the new normal” quickly. We understand that Independence Center is vital to the city and surrounding communities for many reasons including providing hundreds of jobs and we understand the revenue that this mall creates is very vital. What has happened here is a multifaceted problem that has been exacerbated by the global pandemic. We want to keep Independence Center a clean, vibrant, and safe place. We are asking the public along with the police department to continue to support us through these tough times. If you know something - say something. We need community involvement to keep Independence Center a nice place to shop and play.
