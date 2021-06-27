All five victims in Saturday's fatal hot-air balloon wreck have been identified, authorities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, said.
New Mexico State Police in a Sunday news release identified the pilot as Nicholas Meleski, 62, and passenger Susan Montoya, 65. John Montoya, 61, was taken to a hospital and died of his injuries, the release said.
All the victims were from Albuquerque, police said. The city is a popular site for ballooning and hosts the International Balloon Festival each fall.
CNN previously reported that retired Albuquerque police officer Martin Martinez, 59, and his wife, Mary Martinez, 62, had died. Mayor Tim Keller named them in a news conference Saturday.
The accident happened about 7:30 a.m. local time Saturday, police said.
NMSP said that the initial investigation found that the balloon struck an overhead power line as it descended toward the ground. The basket became engulfed in flames.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident, as CNN previously reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.