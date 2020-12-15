Police identify 16-year-old killed in SE Portland shooting; crime scene covers nearly a mile

Click here for updates on this story
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- A 16-year-old was shot and killed in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood at 2:32 p.m. Monday.
Police initially said one person was taken to the hospital, but a condition update was not provided Monday. On Tuesday morning, police said the victim had died.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Portland Police Bureau identified the victim as 16-year-old Abdushukri Uren. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office determined Uren died from a gunshot wound and the case was ruled a homicide.
Investigators said the crime scene is on Southeast 136th Avenue from Division Street to Center Street, which is nearly a mile.
Police are seeking information from witnesses who were in that area or anyone who has video along that stretch of road.
A woman who lives in the area told FOX 12 on Monday that she heard tires screeching and then a thump as she worked from her home.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and no other details were released, including possible suspect information.
