OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Workers heard gunfire coming from inside a locked office on Friday and saw what appeared to be blood on the floor.
The frightening scene turned into a very bizarre afternoon for people in that building and Overland Park police.
Officers were called about 11:30 a.m. to a human resource consulting office called Greenfoot Technologies located at 10100 W 87th St. When they arrived on scene, they found the door locked and what looked to be blood on the floor.
After breaching the room, officers found two heavily intoxicated men, a number of shell casings from a .22 caliber gun, bullet holes throughout the office and a spilled drink that appeared to look like blood.
Police say nobody was hurt, but the building was full of people who were forced to evacuate.
Trevor Martin’s office sits right above the office where the incident took place. Luckily, he was away from the building at a meeting.
Martin says hearing what happened is definitely weird, but he’s not surprised.
“I don’t expect it to happen here, but I certainly understand that this just is a reality that happens more often now people just seem to feel they can shoot guns anywhere,” he said.
The two men have been arrested and possibly face charges that include discharging a firearm within city limits and discharging a firearm in a public place, which despite all the weirdness, one of the men arrested claims the act was harmless.
“I’m a pacifist, bro. I’m not violent,” he said.
