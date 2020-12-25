Click here for updates on this story
OVERLAND PARK, Kansas (KCTV) -- After an exchange of gunfire, a burglary suspect was taken into custody in Overland Park.
At 2 a.m. on Christmas, officers went to the 9200 block of Metcalf Ave. when a commercial burglary alarm went off.
When officers arrived, they did find evidence that a burglary had happened at the business there. Officers then secured the perimeter and searched the area.
During their search, a male suspect tried to run away and officers began running after the suspect.
The suspect then turned and shot at officers just after 4 a.m. The officers did return fire.
The suspect continued to run, but was ultimately caught in a nearby apartment community.
Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured by gunfire.
After briefly being examined at a local hospital, the suspect was taken to the Johnson County Jail to be charged.
No further information is available at this time.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.