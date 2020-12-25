Click here for updates on this story
FRANKLIN, North Carolina (WLOS) -- Officers with the Franklin Police Department posted a picture to their Facebook page Thursday night, urging everyone to be cautious on the slick roadways.
They want to remind drivers if you don't have to go anywhere -- just stay home.
One of their sergeants was helping a stranded motorist on 441 northbound near Dowdle Mountain Road when another car lost control and struck the parked police cruiser.
No one was seriously hurt--- but a reminder of how dangerous the roads can be after wintry weather.
