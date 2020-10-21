Police: Child forced to kneel on tacks, drink hot sauce until he vomited

Click here for updates on this story
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) -- Two people were arrested in connection with a case of child abuse where the victim was forced to kneel on tacks and drink hot sauce until he vomited.
Kevin Grant, 31, and 29-year-old Kaitlyn Elizabeth Baptiste were arrested on Oct. 16.
According to Naugatuck police, they responded to the couple's Forest Street home on Oct. 1 for a report of the abuse.
They said they learned that Grant, the victim's stepfather, forced the child to sleep locked in a closet for several months and punished him with the tacks and hot sauce.
They also said Baptiste, the victim's mother, knew about it and did nothing to stop it.
Grant was charged with risk of injury to a child, second-degree assault, intentional cruelty to persons, disorderly conduct, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Baptiste was charged with risk of injury to a child, conspiracy to commit intentional cruelty to persons, conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct, and second-degree reckless endangerment.
Both suspects faced a judge on Oct. 19 and are free on bond.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.