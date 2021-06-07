Click here for updates on this story
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) -- Police believe a Bentonville house fire in which two people were found dead was set on purpose, according to a news release sent Monday morning.
The fire destroyed a home in a neighborhood west of the airport shortly after 4 a.m. Friday.
Crews found two people dead inside.
Police obtained a warrant and searched the property.
A man was found dead inside a vehicle parked in the garage.
Police believe he was killed by a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Law enforcement is working to notify his next of kin before releasing his name to the public.
A second person was found inside a bedroom. That person was burned severely and has not been identified.
Both bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
Police believe the fire was sent intentionally "based on initial indicators," according to the release. Several local agencies are investigating the situation to learn more.
