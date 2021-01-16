Click here for updates on this story
GRESHAM, Oregon (KPTV) -- The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who ran away from home.
Brianna Hoard was last seen at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Northeast Hale Place.
Brianna is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, gray leggings and no shoes.
Anyone who knows Brianna’s location is asked to contact dispatchers at 503-823-3333.
No further details were released about this case.
