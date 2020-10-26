Click here for updates on this story
Mobile, AL (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested three men in connection to dogfighting.
According to officials, on Sunday, October 25 at approximately 10:49 a.m. police responded to the 700 block of Dr. Thomas Avenue in reference to dogfighting.
Police arrested 26-year-old David Black, 42-year-old Gregory Mims and 57-year-old Selwin Carson.
Authorities say while on the way to the location officers observed a red SUV in the area of New Bay Bridge Road at Butt Street with a dog crate inside.
They say officers then initiated a traffic stop and upon approaching the vehicle officers observed a dog inside of the crate with a laceration to its face.
The driver and the passenger were taken into custody. While officers were working on the report another male subject approached the scene and was taken into custody.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.