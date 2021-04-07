Click here for updates on this story
WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania (WTAE) -- A 65-year-old man died after falling 41 feet from an industrial catwalk in West Mifflin on Tuesday afternoon, Allegheny County police said.
Police said the industrial accident happened around 2:45 p.m. at Lafarge North America Inc. located on Buttermilk Hollow Road.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified the victim as Melvin Long, of Clairton.
Police said the investigation has been referred to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
